Dump ‘Kerala model’ for BJP-ruled states’ practices: Kerala BJP president to CM

The Kerala unit of BJP on Wednesday asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to dump the much-hyped “Kerala model” and adopt that of various BJP-ruled states.

BJP president K.Surendran made the remark after learning that a team led by State Chief Secretary V.P.Joy is leaving for Gujarat to study the ‘dashboard system’ of e-governance being implemented there.

While adopting the Gujarat model, Surendran said that Vijayan should ensure that steps are taken to end the massive corruption and wasteful expenditure, presently seen in Kerala.

“If that happens only then would the people of Kerala benefit. The very fact that Vijayan has asked Joy to visit Gujarat and study the system and submit a report shows the Gujarat model is a success. Hence the much hyped Kerala model should be dumped and the models that are in various BJP ruled states should be implemented,” said Surendran.

Incidentally, all hell broke loose when in 2013, the then State Labour Minister Shibhu Baby John of the RSP, an ally of the then Congress-led UDF state government led by Oommen Chandy, had visited Gujarat when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

John had visited the state to study certain things happening there and top leaders like Vijayan and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slammed him and demanded his resignation.

“Wish to know what the CPI-M and its leadership has to say now,” said John.

A media critic said in Kerala what matters is who does what. “If the CPI-M does it, then it’s right and if it’s done by any other political party its wrong. If the very same CPI-M which opposed things years back, bats for it, then again they are right and the bane of Kerala is this attitude,” he added.