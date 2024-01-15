Dry day in MP on 22 January on Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav has announced a ‘dry day’ on 22 January in the state in deference to the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

According to state government officials, the CM has ordered a day-long ban on the sale of alcohol or any other intoxicating substances across the state. He directed officials to ensure that all shops selling alcohol, bhang and related products remain closed on 22 January.

MP has become the sixth state in the country to declare a dry day on 22 January.

It is also likely that the state government might declare a public holiday on 22 January, as a proposal in this regard has already been sent to MP Chief Secretary Veera Rana for approval.