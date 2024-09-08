Drunken patient misbehaves with doctor over X-ray facility at night

Two patients in drunken state allegedly misbehaved with a doctor over the unavailability of an X-ray facility at midnight, Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place early Sunday at around 4 am when the two came to the hospital with one of them having a glass cut on his right hand.

According to the police, they received a call regarding a quarrel from Indira Gandhi Hospital, Sector-9 Dwarka. Following the call, a team was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

The caller, Dr Manohar Lal, working in the Emergency Department of the hospital stated that two people in intoxicated condition, arrived at the emergency ward and started misbehaving with the doctor and a nurse over the unavailability of X-ray machine facility during night.

The cops added that there was no assault reported with the doctor and the nurse.

Police added that the facts of the incident were being verified. The accused have been identified and a search for them is underway.

Further appropriate legal action is being taken, they said.