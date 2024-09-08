Logo

Logo

# India

Drunken patient misbehaves with doctor over X-ray facility at night

Two patients in drunken state allegedly misbehaved with a doctor over the unavailability of an X-ray facility at midnight, Police said on Sunday.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 8, 2024 4:45 pm

Drunken patient misbehaves with doctor over X-ray facility at night

Representation photo

Two patients in drunken state allegedly misbehaved with a doctor over the unavailability of an X-ray facility at midnight, Police said on Sunday.

The incident took place early Sunday at around 4 am when the two came to the hospital with one of them having a glass cut on his right hand.

According to the police, they received a call regarding a quarrel from Indira Gandhi Hospital, Sector-9 Dwarka. Following the call, a team was rushed to the hospital.

Advertisement

The caller, Dr Manohar Lal, working in the Emergency Department of the hospital stated that two people in intoxicated condition, arrived at the emergency ward and started misbehaving with the doctor and a nurse over the unavailability of X-ray machine facility during night.

The cops added that there was no assault reported with the doctor and the nurse.

Police added that the facts of the incident were being verified. The accused have been identified and a search for them is underway.

Further appropriate legal action is being taken, they said.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

Training for civic volunteers

Civic volunteers in the state would undergo training by the state and city police for maintaining discipline and learn proper use of law and other dos and don’ts within the framework of law.