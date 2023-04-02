Drugs worth Rs 4.2 crore destroyed in Tripura

The Tripura Police on Saturday destroyed 7,999 kg ganja (marijuana) and 49,860 highly-addictive Yaba tablets worth Rs 4.2 crore, officials said.

A police spokesman said the high-level drug disposal committee headed by IGP R. Gopala Krishna Rao destroyed the drugs at Radhakishore Nagar in West Tripura.

The drugs were seized during the last few months by various law enforcement agencies from different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in the past one week, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura Police seized large quantities of ganja worth around Rs 11 crore and arrested two persons in this connection.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the home portfolio, during a discussion on drugs menace in the just-concluded Assembly session, had said that the state government has taken a zero tolerance policy against drugs trade.

A BSF official said that the para-military troopers have tightened its vigil along Tripura’s 856 km international border with Bangladesh to curb trans-border smuggling of various contrabands.