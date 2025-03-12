Drug trafficker’s illegal property demolished in Punjab

As part of the Yudh Nashian Virudh campaign launched by the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the government is continuing its action against drug smugglers.

Under this drive, an illegally constructed building in Madrasa village of Sri Muktsar Sahib district was demolished on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

Giving information in this regard, SSP Dr Akhil Chaudhary said that the building was constructed illegally by Sarabjit Singh, a person from Madrasa village under Lakhewali police station.

In this regard, the competent authority issued instructions to ensure adequate security arrangements during its demolition. The building was demolished in accordance with the directive.

The SSP said that the building was constructed by Sarabjit Singh, against whom five cases of drug smuggling have already been registered, including against his family. He added that as per the instructions of the Punjab government, extensive operations are being carried out in the district under the Mission War on Drugs.

He said all properties built by selling drugs would be attached, and buildings constructed on government land would be razed.

Chaudhary also appealed to the people to fearlessly inform the police about anyone involved in selling drugs. Strict action would be taken against the culprits, and the identity of the informer would remain confidential.