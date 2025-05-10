Drones spotted in Kutch; Gujarat imposes complete blackout hours after ceasefire

Just hours after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire — an agreement US President Donald Trump claimed was brokered by his team — reports emerged of multiple drones being spotted in Gujarat’s Kutch district. In response, a complete blackout was immediately imposed across the region.

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi confirmed the sightings, stating, “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe and don’t panic,” he posted on X.

The Kachchh Collector’s Office also issued an official order. “A blackout is declared in the entire Kutch district with immediate effect, and all citizens are asked to strictly follow it,” read a statement from the District Collector.

This latest development has raised fresh concerns despite the ceasefire agreement, which was announced earlier today following heightened tensions along the border and days of military escalation.