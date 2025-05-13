Drone usage halted till May 25 in Haryana

Haryana Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Dr Sumita Misra, stated that there is a complete ban on the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) or drones till May 25, 2025.

In a letter addressed to all Deputy Commissioners, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police across the State, Dr Sumita Misra underscored that this preventive ban is a critical step to counter potential threats and to safeguard sensitive areas during heightened security scenarios.

Giving more information in this regard, Dr Misra stated that the prohibition has been imposed across the state, except when used by the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Police, NDRF, and SDRF.

Dr Misra has advised all police units and local authorities to intensify surveillance and monitoring of drones within their jurisdictions.

If any drone or UAV is spotted or found in transit, it must be reported immediately to the nearest police station or official, and swift, appropriate action should be initiated. Authorities have also been directed to involve Bomb Disposal Squads if there is any suspicion about the drone’s contents or origin, she added.

The public is urged to stay vigilant, and report any suspicious flying object or drone to local police or authorities without delay. Awareness will be created through print and electronic media to ensure cooperation from citizens in maintaining security during this sensitive period.

Dr Misra further emphasized that any state government department requiring drones for official survey purposes during this ban must seek prior approval from the respective Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police. Apart from this, individuals and private companies engaged in drone-related activities are to be briefed about this order and the associated advisory without exception.

Dr Misra added that the Unexploded Ordnance (UXO) response protocol in collaboration with defence forces must be followed by the police. Further, mock drills by local administration to ensure effective on-ground coordination in case of any emergent situation would be carried.