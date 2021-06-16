The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on Wednesday, made use of drones, mandatory for monthly video recording of national highway projects during all stages of development, construction, operation, and maintenance work.

As per the issued order, video recording via drones need to be done by contractors in the presence of the team leader of the supervising consultant and upload comparative project videos on NHAI’s portal ‘Data Lake’, capturing various project-related developments during the month.

The supervising consultants would also have to analyze the videos and provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports on various aspects of project development. These videos will also be used by the NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check the discrepancies and rectifications.

Additionally, the project directors of NHAI will undertake a monthly drone survey from the date of signing of the contract agreement till the start of construction of the project at the site and also on completion.

The NHAI will also undertake monthly drone surveys in all developed projects where it is responsible for operation and maintenance. These videos will be permanently stored on the ‘Data Lake’ and can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts.

Apart from this, mandatory deployment of a Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to carry out a road condition survey on the national highways will enhance the overall quality of the highways through techniques such as a high-resolution digital camera for 360-degree imagery, Laser Road Profilometer and other latest technology for the measurement of distress on the road surface.