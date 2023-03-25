Drone federation team interacts with IAF in Jammu

To support the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision, a Ministry of Defence led team from Drone Federation of India on Saturday visited the Air Force Station Jammu.

The team included key stakeholders from the drone industry including various start ups comprising participants.

During the visit, the team interacted with key stakeholders of Air Force Station Jammu and got a better perspective of field requirements for UAVs and Anti Drone measures apart from getting oriented on various capabilities.

The visit created a platform for exchange of ideas to trigger creation of niche technologies in this ever expanding industry.