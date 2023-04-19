Driver killed as one goods train rams into another in MP

A loco pilot was killed and around half-a-dozen railway employees were injured when a goods train rammed into a stationary goods train at the Singhpur railway station near Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh early on Wednesday morning.

The mishap occurred on the Bilaspur-Katni section of the South East Central Railway (SECR) resulting in several trains being cancelled, diverted or terminated mid-way before their destinations. Many passengers were also stranded at the railway station and railway authorities arranged for buses to send them to the next stations to catch their respective trains.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP) authorities, the accident occurred at around 6.30 am when a goods train came on the same track on which another goods train was already stationed at the railway station. In the mishap, the loco pilot of the stationary goods train was killed while being present inside the train engine. He was identified as Rajesh P (51).

More than five railway staff also sustained injuries due to the accident. They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The engine and some carriages of the trains involved in the collision also overturned.

The railway authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

According to reports citing railway authorities, at least 10 trains were cancelled due to the incident. Similarly, three trains were terminated before reaching destinations, two trains were diverted and one was rescheduled as a consequence of the mishap.