DRI foils drug smuggling in Mizoram: Seizes 9.72 kg Methamphetamine tablets, 1 held

Continuing the fight against the drug menace, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 9.72 kg of Methamphetamine tablets from a SUV at Seling, Mizoram, on the Aizawl-Champhai Highway (NH-6).

The tablets, which were seized on May 30, have an estimated value of Rs. 9.72 crore in the international illicit drug market.

The officials of DRI found 10 packets containing the contraband drug concealed ingeniously in a cavity/chamber on the rear seat.

The recovered contraband drug and the vehicle have been seized, and one person has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the contraband drug was smuggled into Mizoram from Myanmar through the Zokhawthar sector of the Indo-Myanmar border.

Since January 2025, DRI has seized over Rs 72 crore worth of Methamphetamine and heroin in Mizoram and has arrested seven people.

The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment to offenders including rigorous imprisonment upto 10 years.