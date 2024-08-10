Dreamy honeymoon trip to Wayanad turns into nightmare for two Odisha young women medical professionals

Priyadarshini Paul , a nurse at Hi-Tech, hospital Bhubaneswar,who lost her husband in the devastating landslides that hit the Churalmala and Kandakkai areas in Kerala’s wayanad district , has returned alone to Odisha the other day with a heavy heart.Dr.Srikriti Moha Patra, whose husband Swadheen Panda is still missing,remains in hospital here, undergoing treatment for the serious injuries she sustained in the landslides.

Priyadarshini, her husband Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinnara of Bhubaneswar AIIMS,their friend Dr. Swadeen Panda and his wife Srikriti Moha Patra came to Churalmala in Wayanad for a dreamy honeymoon celebration. However, the dreamy Wayanadan honeymoon turned into a heart-wrenching nightmare for the two Odisha young women medical professionals.Their joy quickly turned to grief as the devastating landslides that hit Churalmala and Kandakkai on July 30 washed away Priyadarshini’s husband, Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinnara and srikriti’s husband Dr. Swadeen Panda .After the search, Dr.Bishnu Prasad Chinnara was found under the debris and mud at Churalmala. Dr. Swadeen Panda’s body is still missing

The four- Priyadarshini, her husband Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinnara ,Dr. Swadeen Panda and his wife Srikriti Moha Patra arrived at Linora Villa at Vellarmala in Chooralmala for a two-day stay three days before the landslide.But the couples decided to stay there for one more day and decided to vacate on July 30 after noon.This decision to stay back for one more day at Linora Villa at Vellarmala turned out fatal for them

Everyone went to bed late after singing and celebrating on the night of July 29. Priyadarshini says that when she woke up around 1am on July 30 hearing a loud noise, she found that the resort was completely collapsed and they were stuck in neck-high mud. Priyadarshini and Srikriti were rescued by policeman Jabalu Rahman and his friend. Jabalu Rahman and his friend came there hearing the screams of Priyadarshini and Srikriti. The policeman and his friend searched to trace Dr. Bishnu Prasad Chinnara ,Dr. Swadeen Panda. But they could not find them. Later, Priyadarshini’s husband Bishnu Prasad Chinnara’s body was found from Churalmala by the rescue and search team of the NDRF. The body was taken to Bhubaneswar ,but Priyadarshini could not accompany the body as she was undergoing treatment in the hospital and she was not in a condition to travel.Swadeen Panda’s body is still missing. Swadeen Panda’s wife Srikriti could not go to Odisha as she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital with serious injuries..