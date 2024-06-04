Dream run for Cong-led UDF in Kerala; BJP set to open account

In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is leading in 14 seats dealing a severe blow to the ruling CPI(M). The LDF and the BJP are able to maintain lead in only one constituency each.

BJP leader Suresh Gopi has a clear lead in Thrissur by around 73,000 votes, Thiruvananthapuram constituency is witnessing a close fight between Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor is leading by 5,905 votes till 2.30 pm.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading in Wayanad by around 3 lakh votes, while former state finance minister, and CPI(M) leader Thomas Issac is trailing in Pathanamthitta constituency, and his rival Anto Antony (Congress) is ahead by 43,781 votes.

