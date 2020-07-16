A criminal having a reward of Rs 50 thousand on his head was gunned down in an encounter with the Police in the Saroorpur area on Wednesday night.

A Sub-inspector, who was in the team involved in the encounter, also sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire and his condition is stated to be critical.

According to the police, the criminal has been identified as Deepak Siddhu of Chabaria Village of the district who was wanted in many criminal cases including loot, murder and kidnapping.

The Saroorpur Police got a tip that a mobile phone was looted by two criminals on a motorcycle near Harra Tiraha. Henceforth, during the checking of vehicles, the cops came across two suspicious persons on a motorcycle near Lohargarh Bridge.

When they were asked to stop for checking the criminals opened fire on the cops. In the retaliatory firing by the police, one criminal sustained bullet injuries that became fatal while his aide managed to escape. Sub-inspector Anuj Malik also sustained bullet injuries, said the police sources.

The injured Sub-inspector and the criminal both were rushed to the district hospital where the criminal was declared brought dead while the Sub-inspector was admitted and is being treated upon.

The slain criminal who is identified as Deepak Siddhu of Chabaria Village in Sardhana of the district was active in western UP and Haryana and was wanted in more than a dozen cases alone in Saroorpur and Sardhana Police Stations of the district.

The Police have also recovered a motorcycle, a 30 bore pistol, a 32 bore pistol, and live and used cartridges from the possession of slain criminal.