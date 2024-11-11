DRDO’s solid state physics laboratory develops Silicon Carbide and GaN Technology for Next-Gen applications

The Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), part of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), has achieved a significant milestone in semiconductor technology by developing indigenous methods for producing 4-inch Silicon Carbide (SiC) wafers and fabricating Gallium Nitride (GaN) High Electron Mobility Transistors (HEMTs) up to 150W.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that these advancements also include Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits (MMICs) with power capabilities up to 40W, suitable for applications extending to X-band frequencies. This breakthrough GaN/SiC technology is a vital component for next-generation defense, aerospace, and sustainable energy solutions.

The GaN/SiC technology developed by SSPL brings numerous advantages, including increased energy efficiency, reduced device size and weight, and enhanced performance. These characteristics are essential for modern combat systems, radar technologies, electronic warfare, and green energy initiatives, making this development a major leap forward in critical areas of defense and clean energy, the statement claimed.

The technology addresses rising demands for compact and lightweight power systems in future military applications, where advanced GaN/SiC components enable robust communication, intelligence, reconnaissance, and autonomous systems. Beyond defense, this technology can also power electric vehicles and renewable energy systems, contributing to India’s green energy goals.

The establishment of indigenous GaN on SiC-based MMIC production has been successfully implemented at GAETEC (Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre) in Hyderabad. These multifunctional MMICs, which support a variety of applications in next-generation strategic systems, space exploration, aerospace, and 5G/satellite communications, will place India on the map as a leader in semiconductor technology development, it read.