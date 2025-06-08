DRDO transfers defence technologies to private sector, boosts public-private collaboration

In line with the government’s vision to establish a robust defence industrial ecosystem with active participation from both the public and private sectors, the Vehicles Research & Development Establishment (VRDE), a DRDO laboratory, has taken a significant step forward by transferring the technologies of nine systems to ten privately owned industries.

The licensing agreements were handed over in the presence of Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, during an event organised at VRDE in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

VRDE also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COEP Technological University, Pune, to collaborate on cutting-edge technologies and emerging areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kamat congratulated DRDO and the industry for the outstanding performance of indigenous systems during Operation Sindoor. He lauded the efforts of VRDE in delivering high-end technological solutions for land systems and weapon platforms.

Dr Prateek Kishore, Scientist and Director General (Armament and Combat Engineering Cluster), DRDO; G Ramamohana Rao, Director, VRDE; along with other senior scientists and industry representatives, were present at the event.

To further strengthen indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic and defence applications, DRDO inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House in Delhi last month.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr Samir V Kamat and is equipped with state-of-the-art experimental setups designed to accelerate research and development in critical quantum domains.