DRDO successfully completes Guided Pinaka flight tests

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully completed the flight tests of the Guided Pinaka Weapon System, marking a significant step in meeting the Provisional Staff Qualitative Requirements (PSQR) validation trials.

These tests were conducted across three phases in various field firing ranges to rigorously assess the system’s performance.

During the trials, DRDO evaluated critical PSQR parameters, including range, accuracy, consistency, and rate of fire, particularly focusing on the system’s capability for multiple target engagement in salvo mode.

Each phase of testing involved extensive assessment of rockets, with a total of twelve rockets per production agency launched from two upgraded in-service Pinaka launchers.

The success of these validation trials indicates the Guided Pinaka’s readiness for deployment, further enhancing India’s artillery capabilities. The upgraded launchers, developed by the production agencies, performed effectively, ensuring operational consistency and accuracy in targeting.

This successful demonstration is a milestone in DRDO’s ongoing efforts to advance India’s indigenous defence technologies, with the Guided Pinaka Weapon System poised to strengthen the country’s long-range artillery capabilities, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.