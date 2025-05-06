DRDO, IN successfully test Multi-Influence Ground Mine

As tensions soar between India and Pakistan, with anticipation of a military conflict underway, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted combat firing (with reduced explosive) of the indigenously designed and developed Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM).

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr Samir V Kamat said, with this validation trial, the system is now ready for induction into the Indian Navy.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the system is an advanced underwater naval mine developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam, in collaboration with other DRDO laboratories – High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Pune and Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory, Chandigarh.

MIGM is designed to enhance the Indian Navy’s capabilities against modern stealth ships and submarines. Bharat Dynamics Limited, Visakhapatnam and Apollo Microsystems Limited, Hyderabad are the production partners for the system, said the release.