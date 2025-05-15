DRDO develops high-pressure polymeric membrane for seawater desalination

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed an Indigenous nanoporous multilayered polymeric membrane for high-pressure seawater desalination.

Defence Materials Stores and Research & Development Establishment (DMSRDE), the Kanpur-based laboratory of DRDO, has developed the technology for a desalination plant in Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships, based on their operational requirement to address the serious challenge of stability when exposed to chloride ions in saline water. The development was completed in a record time of eight months.

DMSRDE and ICG successfully conducted initial technical trials in the existing desalination plant of the Offshore Patrolling Vessel (OPV) of ICG. The initial safety and performance trials of the polymeric membranes were found to be fully satisfactory. The final operational clearance will be given by ICG after 500 hrs of operational testing.

Presently, the unit is under testing and trials on OPV. This membrane will be a boon for the desalination of seawater in coastal areas after certain modifications. It is another step by DMSRDE in the journey of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.