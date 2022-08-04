Dr. Parmar laid a sound foundation for development of State: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while presiding over the State level function held at Peterhof Shimla today on the occasion of 116th birth anniversary of founder and first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar, said that Dr. Parmar was not only a founder of Himachal Pradesh, but he also laid a sound foundation for further development of the State.

Chief Minister said that Dr. Y. S. Parmar had a vision of making Himachal Pradesh to carve out its own identity. He said that it was the commitment and dedication of Dr. Parmar that despite all odds, Himachal Pradesh got a separate identity. He said that Dr. Parmar had special love and respect for Himachali culture and traditions. He said that he never missed an opportunity to showcase the rich cultural repository of the State.

Jai Ram Thakur said that Dr. Parmar was a towering personality thus the birth anniversary of such a leader should be celebrated in a befitting manner, thus, he decided to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner outside the small Hall of Vidhan Sabha. He said that at the time of formation of the State, there were only 228 kms. roads, therefore, the major thrust and top most priority of Dr. Parmar was on construction of roads in the State. Today the State has a strong network of over 39,500 kms roads, he said.

Chief Minister said that the State has been witness to a long and eventful long journey of 75 years. He said that the State Government was celebrating this event in a befitting manner and showcasing the glorious journey by organizing 75 events throughout the State. He said that people of the State would also be sensitized by putting up exhibitions of the theme ‘Himachal Tub Aur Ab’. He said that credit of this eventful journey goes to the hardworking and simple people of the State. He said that Pahari language and culture must be promoted in a big way. He said that Dr. Parmar was a great enthusiast of the Pahari culture and used to wear the Pahari dress and promoted Pahari culture. Dr Parmar was a real ambassador of the rich culture of the State, he added.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the interests of the State must always be the top most priority for everyone and each must come forward to make Himachal Pradesh a most developed State in the country. He said that on this auspicious day we all must rededicate ourselves for making Himachal Pradesh a strong and vibrant State of the country.

Chief Minister honoured son of Dr Y.S. Parmar and former MLA Kush Parmar on the occasion.

Chief Minister also released a book ‘Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Mass Leader –An Apostle of Honesty and Integrity’ written by Dr Rajender Attri.

A documentary on the life of Dr. Parmar produced by the Information and Public Relations Department was also screened on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid tributes to Dr. Parmar by garlanding his portrait at Peterhof and inaugurated a photo exhibition on the life and works of Dr. Parmar.

Speaker State Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, while paying floral tributes to Dr. Parmar, said that Dr. Parmar despite all odds laid a sound foundation for development of the State. He said that the vision of Dr. Parmar for power, horticulture, tourism, road connectivity etc. ensured that the State earns its name in these sectors. He said that Dr. Parmar was a statesman who always thought for development of the State in all spheres and always converted the challenges into opportunities. He said that the true tribute to Dr. Parmar would be to ensure that Himachal becomes the most developed State of the country.

Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister for celebrations of the birth anniversary of Dr Y.S. Parmar in Peterhof. He said that it was due to the efforts of Dr. Y.S. Parmar that today the State was celebrating 75 years of existence. He said that the Committee constituted for carving out a separate identity of Himachal Pradesh had rejected the idea of making Himachal Pradesh a separate State, but the personal relations of Dr. Parmar with the Central leadership ensured that Himachal Pradesh was formed.

Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said that Dr. Parmar was a great visionary and always strived hard to ensure that the State gets separate identity as he knew that the developmental needs of hilly States were different from other States of the country. He said that credit of making Himachal Pradesh an ‘Apple State’ goes to Dr. Parmar as he motivated the people of the hilly areas to adopt apple cultivation. He said that in the power sector also the vision of Dr Parmar was vital. He said that it was Dr. Parmar who first established Horticulture College at Solan, which has now emerged as one of the best universities of Horticulture and Forestry.

Professor of English in Central University Dr. Roshan Lal Sharma presented a paper on the life and works of Dr. Parmar on the occasion.

