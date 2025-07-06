Dr Mookerjee dedicated his life to the unity and integrity of India: CM Yogi

On the occasion of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s birth anniversary, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes at his statue on Sunday and remembered his invaluable contributions to nation-building.

Hailing him as a visionary scholar, passionate patriot, and fearless voice for national unity, the CM noted that Dr Mookerjee, born on July 6, 1901, became the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University at just 33, and dedicated his life to serving the country.

Advertisement

The CM emphasised that Dr Mookerjee ’s commitment to national unity and integrity remains unparalleled. He said, “His leadership during the Bengal famine earned him widespread respect, and as the Food and Industry Minister in independent India under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he laid the foundation for food self-sufficiency and industrial growth—pillars that continue to shape New India.”

Advertisement

However, Dr Mookerjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet in protest against its appeasement-driven policies. He strongly opposed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and the permit system, emerging as the first prominent voice of dissent. As the founding president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, he laid the ideological foundation for nationalist politics and gave the stirring call—“Ek desh mein do pradhan, do vidhan, do nishan nahi chalenge” (There cannot be two Prime Ministers, two Constitutions, and two flags in one nation).

The CM emphasised that Dr Mookerjee ’s vision was fulfilled under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who abrogated Article 370—ensuring the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of India, in the true spirit of “Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Aur Ek Nishan.” He added that the region is now witnessing rapid development and progress, reflecting the realisation of Dr Mookerjee ’s dream of a united and empowered Bharat.

He further added that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has emerged as a global investment hub. The industrialisation that Dr Mookerjee once envisioned has now taken a massive form. Even during the global pandemic, India stood strong, providing free ration to 80 crore people—an initiative aligned with the ideals of welfare and self-reliance that Dr Mookerjee stood for.

The tribute ceremony was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and BJP leader Neeraj Singh, among other dignitaries.