Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates voluntary blood donation camp to support national service

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity with India’s defence forces and the broader cause of national service, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a voluntary blood donation camp in the capital.

The camp was organised by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) at North Block, where over 150 employees came forward to donate blood.

Earlier, a similar blood donation camp had been launched by Dr. Singh on behalf of the Ministry of Science and Technology at the Ambedkar International Centre.

Addressing the gathering at the blood donation camp organised by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, Dr. Singh underscored the Ministry’s commitment to national welfare.

He noted that the Ministry is among the first to launch such an initiative, going beyond personnel management to include training, capacity building, and nurturing a compassionate spirit among citizens.

Dr Singh personally interacted with the donors, commending their selfless contribution and addressing common myths surrounding blood donation—drawing on his expertise as a renowned endocrinologist.

The Minister also announced that similar blood donation camps will be held across all departments and institutions under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions in the coming weeks. The objective is to create a robust and diverse national blood pool that can be mobilised swiftly during emergencies.

“This initiative echoes the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose resolve and commitment to national service we are proud to support through this small yet meaningful gesture,” Dr. Singh said.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Red Cross Society, all participating institutions, and every individual who contributed to this noble cause.

This momentous day not only celebrates the spirit of public service but also reaffirms the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to nation-building and community welfare.