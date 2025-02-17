Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates science and technology expo at IIT-Jammu

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the “Science and Technology Expo 2025″ at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu showcasing cutting-edge innovations and technological advancements from leading academic institutions, startups and industry players.

The minister commended the institute’s consistent and steady growth within a short span of its existence.

Advertisement

He highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in science and technology, crediting the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

“India has made a mark globally, and this is largely due to the efforts of the last 10 years. Today, we are ranked third in the world in startup ecosystems, with over 1.7 lakh startups. More than 55 per cent of patents are now filed by resident Indians, and we are home to over 5,500 of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists,” he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted India’s advancements in space technology, biotechnology and preventive healthcare, noting that the country is now recognized as a global leader in these fields.

“From the success of Chandrayaan to our vaccine development and gene advancement, India’s achievements are being acknowledged worldwide,” he added.

The event is aimed at inculcating entrepreneurship and scientific temper among students, researchers and industry stakeholders.

Dr Jitendra Singh commended the institute for its remarkable growth and contributions to education and innovation, reflecting on the transformative journey of IIT Jammu since its establishment.

Dr Jitendra Singh talked about the early days of IIT Jammu, stating, “I have been a witness to the growth and development of IIT Jammu from its initial stages.”

“With the coming of the BJP government in 2014, we ensured that Jammu got its rightful share, including the establishment of this prestigious institution.”

He highlighted the equitable development witnessed across regions in the last decade, emphasizing the transformation in the country.

He praised the first director of IIT, Jammu, Prof Manoj Gaur and acknowledged the institute’s progress, which now offers a wide range of courses and boasts a talented faculty.

He urged students and faculty to explore new fields and embrace innovation.

The Minister highlighted the government’s initiatives to support startups, including, Startup India mission and Aroma Mission, which have created equal socio-economic opportunities and attracted professionals from corporate jobs to contribute to the personal and national growth.

He emphasised that the government provides a huge opportunity to talented youth to take India to new heights. “The ecosystem is already in place, and it is up to us to leverage it for the nation’s progress,” he said.

Director of IIT Jammu, Dr Manoj Singh Gaur elaborated on the institute’s achievements, including its collaboration with the defense department for innovative projects and defence equipment development.