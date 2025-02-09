Dr Baljit Kaur urges Centre to strengthen welfare schemes for SCs in Punjab

Assam minister urges Centre to raise hostel component under PM-AJAY
Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, highlighting the unique challenges faced by Punjab, urged theCentre to implement key policy reforms for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs).
Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit
Kaur, highlighting the unique challenges faced by Punjab, urged the
Centre to implement key policy reforms for the welfare of Scheduled
Castes (SCs).
At a high-level meeting with the ministers from various States and
UTs, on in Delhi, she emphasised that each state has its own set of
challenges. This platform provides an opportunity for the states to
voice their specific concerns.
Pointing out that Punjab has a SC population of nearly 32 per cent,
which may have further increased, Dr Kaur said the gap-filling fund,
currently fixed at Rs 20 lakh per project for villages under the
Adarsh Gram Yojana, be increased to at least Rs 1 crore, as the
existing allocation is insufficient for comprehensive infrastructure
development, particularly for road construction.
She also pointed out that the Social Justice Department relies on the
Rural Development Department for implementing schemes, leading to
administrative hurdles.
To address this issue, she urged the government to issue detailed
guidelines for establishing a dedicated technical unit at the district
and state levels under the Social Justice Department to ensure
effective monitoring and implementation.
Furthermore, she requested an increase in administrative charges from
the existing 4 per cent to 10 per cent to cover expenses related to
technical units and ensure smooth execution of welfare programs.
Dr Kaur also emphasised that states should be given autonomy in
selecting villages for development projects, as they have better
knowledge of ground realities. Additionally, she called for the
widening of the scope of infrastructure projects, allowing states to
decide on the type of development work based on local needs.
She further requested that administrative charges be released in
advance for selected villages so that necessary preparations can be
made beforehand.
Dr Baljit Kaur also addressed concerns regarding the grant and aid
component of skill development projects, stating that these projects
take considerable time to execute. The existing requirement that 75
per cent of the previous installment be utilized before new funds are
released often causes delays in implementation.
She urged the Centre to relax this condition, particularly during
election periods when administrative processes may slow down project
execution.
Another key demand was an increase in financial assistance for
beneficiaries, from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000, as the current amount is
inadequate compared to other schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri
Employment Generation Scheme.
She also requested for the delinking of this financial assistance from
the loan component as many beneficiaries belong to economically weaker
sections and lack the collateral required to secure loans.
She, highlighting the financial shortfall for Punjab, stated that
3,293 villages were selected under the scheme, with a total due amount
of ₹684 crore. However, only ₹61 crore has been received from the
Government of India so far, including ₹40 crore just two months ago,
limiting the coverage to only 365 villages.
She strongly urged the government of India to immediately release the
pending ₹583 crore to ensure the timely completion of ongoing
development projects.
The Cabinet Minister expressed confidence that the Government of India
will positively consider these demands, ensuring inclusive growth and
development for the Scheduled Castes community in Punjab.
She reaffirmed the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant
Singh Mann, is committed to working tirelessly for the upliftment of
marginalised sections of society.
