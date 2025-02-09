Dr Baljit Kaur urges Centre to strengthen welfare schemes for SCs in Punjab

Punjab Social Justice, Empowerment, and Minorities Minister Dr Baljit

Kaur, highlighting the unique challenges faced by Punjab, urged the

Centre to implement key policy reforms for the welfare of Scheduled

Castes (SCs).

At a high-level meeting with the ministers from various States and

UTs, on in Delhi, she emphasised that each state has its own set of

challenges. This platform provides an opportunity for the states to

voice their specific concerns.

Pointing out that Punjab has a SC population of nearly 32 per cent,

which may have further increased, Dr Kaur said the gap-filling fund,

currently fixed at Rs 20 lakh per project for villages under the

Adarsh Gram Yojana, be increased to at least Rs 1 crore, as the

existing allocation is insufficient for comprehensive infrastructure

development, particularly for road construction.

She also pointed out that the Social Justice Department relies on the

Rural Development Department for implementing schemes, leading to

administrative hurdles.

To address this issue, she urged the government to issue detailed

guidelines for establishing a dedicated technical unit at the district

and state levels under the Social Justice Department to ensure

effective monitoring and implementation.

Furthermore, she requested an increase in administrative charges from

the existing 4 per cent to 10 per cent to cover expenses related to

technical units and ensure smooth execution of welfare programs.

Dr Kaur also emphasised that states should be given autonomy in

selecting villages for development projects, as they have better

knowledge of ground realities. Additionally, she called for the

widening of the scope of infrastructure projects, allowing states to

decide on the type of development work based on local needs.

She further requested that administrative charges be released in

advance for selected villages so that necessary preparations can be

made beforehand.

Dr Baljit Kaur also addressed concerns regarding the grant and aid

component of skill development projects, stating that these projects

take considerable time to execute. The existing requirement that 75

per cent of the previous installment be utilized before new funds are

released often causes delays in implementation.

She urged the Centre to relax this condition, particularly during

election periods when administrative processes may slow down project

execution.

Another key demand was an increase in financial assistance for

beneficiaries, from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000, as the current amount is

inadequate compared to other schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri

Employment Generation Scheme.

She also requested for the delinking of this financial assistance from

the loan component as many beneficiaries belong to economically weaker

sections and lack the collateral required to secure loans.

She, highlighting the financial shortfall for Punjab, stated that

3,293 villages were selected under the scheme, with a total due amount

of ₹684 crore. However, only ₹61 crore has been received from the

Government of India so far, including ₹40 crore just two months ago,

limiting the coverage to only 365 villages.

She strongly urged the government of India to immediately release the

pending ₹583 crore to ensure the timely completion of ongoing

development projects.

The Cabinet Minister expressed confidence that the Government of India

will positively consider these demands, ensuring inclusive growth and

development for the Scheduled Castes community in Punjab.

She reaffirmed the Punjab Government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant

Singh Mann, is committed to working tirelessly for the upliftment of

marginalised sections of society.