DPIIT Secy reviews key issues affecting large-scale infra projects in NE states

Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, chaired a high-level meeting to review key issues affecting large-scale infrastructure projects in the states of Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The review was conducted under the aegis of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) to fast-track implementation through coordinated efforts between Central ministries, state governments, and project developers.

A total of 31 issues across 19 infrastructure projects worth more than ₹75,869 crore were discussed with a focus on accelerating resolution and improving inter-agency coordination.

Jharkhand saw the most extensive review, with 18 issues across 11 projects examined. These projects cumulatively account for over ₹34,213 crore in investment. Among the key projects was the Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I, being implemented by NTPC/Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PUVNL) under the Ministry of Power.

This brownfield project aims to add 2,400 MW of capacity (three units of 800 MW each) using supercritical technology to enhance efficiency and reduce emissions. Coal supply is secured through NTPC’s captive blocks, while water will be sourced from the Nalkari Dam.

In Arunachal Pradesh, seven issues across three major projects were reviewed, including one private sector initiative. A significant focus was on the 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project, being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power.

Once commissioned by February 2032, the project will feature India’s tallest dam, generate over 11,223 million units of clean energy annually, support flood control, and provide 13% free power to the state.

A private sector oil and gas project by GeoEnpro Petroleum Ltd, valued at ₹1,000 crore, was also reviewed.

The secretary urged the Arunachal Pradesh government to prioritize resolution of pending issues and extend full support to the company, while also encouraging a more proactive stance towards improving Ease of Doing Business in the state.

In Nagaland, the review covered three issues across two projects, totaling ₹544.65 crore. This included the Kohima Bypass Road, being executed by NHIDCL under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The project is expected to decongest Kohima city, improve regional connectivity, and boost trade and tourism in the state.

Sikkim and Assam had fewer projects under review — two projects (₹943.04 crore) and one project (₹6,700 crore), respectively.

Secretary Bhatia reaffirmed DPIIT’s commitment saying the government remains committed to creating a collaborative ecosystem that ensures faster approvals, greater accountability, and efficient execution of projects critical to India’s growth.