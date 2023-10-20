Double win for Kerala Startup Mission-incubating InIT Solutions

InIT Solutions Pvt Ltd under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) clinched two prestigious awards in a week’s time, boosting its profile fuelled by three years of ground-breaking ‘BookSeva’, a release said on Thursday.

InIT Solutions was honoured with the ‘Emerging Startup of the Year 2023 Award’, followed by another at the Emerging Startup of the Year 2023 AwardEmerging Startup of the Year 2023 Award(EC2023) earlier this month, as per a press release from the InIT Solutions Pvt Ltd pr agency.

The company primarily connects devotees with temples through a cost-free CRM solution.

“The InIT, which was founded in 2011 and whose CRM solution is tailored specifically for temple administration, won the first of the two honours on September 30 at the HSX2.0 event hosted by Headstart at SAP Labs Bangalore. The second came at the October 7-8 EC2023, organised by the World Konkani Centre, Saraswath Chamber, and UK & Co,” as per the press release.

Advertisement

InIT won the ‘Emerging Startup’ recognition at a competition between 1,000 startups from across the country. The company emerged as a standout among the 70 startups shortlisted, earning it a spotlight at the Bharath Pitchathon 2.0.

“As for the EC2023 honour, the event recognised InIT Solutions Pvt Ltd as one of the ‘Top 5 Startups’ that had excelled in the SharkTank Pitching competition. This was held before experts such as Infosys former Director Mohandas Pai and Jyothi Labs ex-CEO Ullas Kamath, as well as 300-plus visionary entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate representatives from across India. Each of these top startups, including InIT, won a prize of Rs 5 lakh,” the release stated.

Besides ‘BookSeva’, InIT assists temples in streamlining their day-to-day operations by implementing an ERP (enterprise resource planning) system. Notable Kerala temple administrations associating with InIT are Guruvayur, those under the Cochin Devaswom Board, and Attukal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

“InIT Solutions, which is based in Vennala, is working towards expanding its services to temple management across India. KSUM is the Kerala government’s nodal agency established in 2006 for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities,” it stated.