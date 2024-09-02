‘Double engine govt’ with a BJP CM will be boon for J&K: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday laid out the ambitious Vision J&K @2047, and said “Double Engine Government will drive Vision J&K @2047”, describing the document as an integral part of Vision India @2047 envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jitendra Singh, who was addressing media-persons at the BJP election office, said with the continued patronage of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP Chief Minister in J&K, the “Double Engine Government” holds promise to play a pivotal role in India’s future growth story and the realisation of Vision India @2047.

Speaking against the backdrop of the upcoming Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, he hailed the polls as a landmark development, noting that for the first time in a decade, J&K will witness assembly elections — a realisation of the region’s vibrant democratic aspirations.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has been drafting two Vision Documents on the directions of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog in all sectors with major focus on development during the current decade with specific timelines and milestones. A separate document was drafted for the next 25 years i.e. till 2047.

Dr Singh termed this electoral event as a “seminal step in the history of India”, attributing the progress to the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Since PM Modi’s tenure began on May 26, 2014, Dr Jitendra Singh recalled that several revolutionary steps have been taken at the national level, which had a significant positive impact at the regional level as well. He emphasised that PM Modi has effectively “unshackled India from age-old restrictions.”

”With militancy in J&K now in its final phase and Zilla Parishads being established for the first time since Independence, Dr Singh highlighted the transformation in local self-governing institutions. Despite the implementation of the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments decades ago, J&K remained an exception due to previous leaders’ ulterior motives and vested interests,” he said. The abrogation of Article 370, he noted, was a crucial step in this transformation.

He asserted that the “Double Engine Government” , both at the Centre and in J&K will be a boon, focusing on three key areas of transformation: a) Democratisation of Democratic Institutions: Revamping and expanding democratic processes b) Governance Through Self-Governance: Enhancing local self-governance and administrative efficiency c) Development by Exploring Unexplored Sectors: Unlocking new development opportunities, such as the innovative Agri-Startup through Aroma Mission, which has created employment and entrepreneurial avenues for thousands of youths in the region.

He noted that in the past five years, historic changes have led to blooming democratic aspirations and a stable, peaceful J&K. He pointed out that overall voter turnout in recent Lok Sabha elections was nearly 60 per cent, almost matching the national average. He underscored the importance of J&K’s integration into the mainstream.

Addressing the potential for development, Dr Singh noted that despite J&K’s wealth of natural resources, development was stymied by unexplored sectors. He cited the Shahpur-Kandi project, which had been stalled for years but is now on track due to special efforts and PM Modi’s priority. He also predicted that Kishtwar will emerge as a power hub for North India, addressing previous neglect of projects like Rattle.