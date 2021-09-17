Don’t view relations with India through lens of third country, Jaishankar tells Wang

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked China not to view its relations with India through the lens of a third country while underlining that progress in disengagement of troops of the two countries in Eastern Ladakh was essential for peace and tranquility in the border areas.

Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Last night on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Tajik capital of Dushanbe.

In a series of tweets later, the minister said he had also exchanged with Wang views on global developments while making it clear to him that India did not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory. ”It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country,” he told the Chinese minister.

On the military stand-off at Eastern Ladakh, he told Wang that peace and tranquility at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was the basis for the development of bilateral ties. As for Asian solidarity, it was for China and India to set an example.

Jaishankar also had a meeting this morning with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. ”Always good to meet Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. A useful discussion on contemporary issues, including Afghanistan, before the commencement of the SCO Summit,” he tweeted.

He also exchanged courtesies and perspectives with the new President of Iran Raisi before the start of the SCO Summit apart from meetings with his counterparts from some other SCO countries.