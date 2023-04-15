Don’t fight; BJP will form next govt in Raj: Shah’s jibe at Gehlot, Pilot

In a sarcastic remark on the tussle over power between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested to them that (Gehlot and Pilot) not to fight for CM’s chair anymore as the BJP is going to form the next government in Rajasthan.

Speaking at a rally in Bharatpur, Amit Shah said that the BJP will come to power in the state by 2/3 majority in the next assembly polls due in December.

“Janata has voted the Congress government to power in the 2018 assembly polls in the state, but two guys are fighting for power since then, Gehlotji does not want to step down, while Pilot wants to be CM.” Shah said at the party booth workers’ rally at Bharatpur’s college ground.

“Bhaiya, you both (Gehlot and Pilot) are fighting unnecessarily because the BJP is going to form the new government in Rajasthan with a two-thirds majority,” he averred.

He gave another suggestion to the Congress leaders, albeit satirically, “Pilot ji, aap kitana bhi kar lo, jor laga lo, aapka number nahi ayega. Aapka control jameen par jayada ho sakta hai, magar Gehlot ka contribution Congress ke khajane mein jyada hai (Mr. Pilot, your number won’t come no matter how best you try, you can have hold over masses on ground, but Gehlot’s contribution to the Congress treasury is much more than that of yours).

The BJP leader lamented that the Gehlot Government is the worst off among the Congress governments in Rajasthan since Independence as it only looted the public. “Over two dozen question papers of competitive examinations were leaked. It is a 3-D Gehlot Government, one day, there are communal clashes, the second day, it is a day for crime against women, and other third day, it’s atrocities on Dalits. The Congress rule in Rajasthan has become an arena of corruption”, he pointed out.

Accusing the Gehlot Government of appeasement politics, he pointed out that all convicts of Jaipur Serial Bomb blasts were released because the government made a very poor argument in the high court. “The state government is witnessing planned communal riots. It does not ensure any action because it is indulging in vote-bank politics. Unemployment rate is much higher than what it is in other places.” The home minister said, adding, all previous crimes related to law and order reported in parts of Rajasthan in the last two years.

Appealing the public to raise their hands to bring victory to the BJP in the next assembly polls due later in December this year, Shah claimed that not only the state of Rajasthan would won by 2/3 majority but the BJP would win all 25 MPs seats in the state for third consecutive time in 2024 LS poll in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“The Assembly poll victory in Rajasethan would be a trailer, and the final success would be winning all 25 LS seats in the state,” he reminded party workers and asked them to vocalise slogans.

Listing the achievements of the Modi Government in the last nine years on health, corona management, free foodgrains, money transfers to beneficiaries, infrastructure development in road, trains and business, Shah took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi asking as to what was the outcome of his Bharat Joda Yatra when the Congress was wiped out from three state assembly polls.

Over 4600 booth workers were present at the rally which was addressed among others by the former deputy CM Vasundhara Raje, BJP state president C P Joshi, Leader of Opposition R S Rathore. Four Union ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhwat and local MPs of neighbouring districts were present on the dais.