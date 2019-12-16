After Prime Minister Modi asked the educated youth to sell pakoras as a job alternative, another bizarre statement has come from Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya on Sunday as he asked the students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi to not depend on government jobs and instead start their own businesses after graduating.

Addressing the students of the premier institute in Kamand while on a visit, the Governor appealed to them to serve the people by providing them employment.

Do not depend on government jobs but set up your own businesses/ industries so that you can provide jobs to others. This way, you can work for nation and society, Dattatraya told the students.

The Governor also interacted with Deans, faculty members and coordinators of the institute. Director of IIT-Mandi, TA Gonsalves, welcomed the Governor and apprised him about the academic and other activities of the institute.

He said that the institute has become a leader in academics in India within 10 years and had also made a mark globally. The institute is working with the people and government of Himachal Pradesh to bring eco-friendly development and industries to the state, he said.

India’s economy has been deteriorating for two consecutive financial quarters. With prices of onion and milk rising and unemployment among youth at an all-time high.