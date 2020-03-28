After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Sunday the launch of Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund), huge traction of funds were attracted to fight the battle against the deadly virus.

Among the donors, the Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was on the top of the list as he donated Rs 25 crores for the cause.

Announcing the fund, PM also provided the bank details for the transfer of the funds for the cause.

“The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations,” he tweeted.

Akshay Kumar was also among the first to respond on PM’s call with a huge amount.

“That is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to Narendra Modi Ji’s PM-CARES Fund,” he tweeted.

“Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai,” he appealed.

Great gesture @akshaykumar. Let’s keep donating for a healthier India. https://t.co/3KAqzgRFOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina has also contributed to PM-CARES fund a move which was welcomed in a cricketing style by PM Modi. “That’s a brilliant fifty,” PM Modi greeted Raina over his contribution.

Suresh Raina has pledged Rs 52 lakh for the fight against coronavirus, out of which he donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES fund and other 21 lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

IAS Association has also donated to the PM-CARES fund a sum of Rs 21 lakh, a gesture which was termed as a ‘Good leadership!’

Good leadership! Happy to see such strong support from the IAS fraternity. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/anrwvO6Kul — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

PM had appealed the citizens to donate actively to tackle the menace.

“It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, Kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund,” he tweeted.

Citizens were also not behind in contributing to the PM-CARES fund. PM Modi appreciated citizens as well for their gesture over his call.

Here are some of the replies from PM to the citizens to actively participate in PM’s call.

There’s nothing big or little. Every single contribution matters. It shows our collective resolve to defeat COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/ibCnvGNIyo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The future of the nation is ensuring the nation’s future. Excellent gesture, Sahil, proud of you. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/rpTWCp1FJH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 28, 2020

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.

Payments could be done on the website pmindia.gov.in through different modes. Debit cards, credit cards, Internet banking, UPI, RTGS/NEFT are available options for the fund transfer.

Donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G).

According to the Health Ministry, the overall cases of COVID+ have been raised over 900 in the country.