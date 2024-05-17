Domestic violence case: Friend arrested for helping prime accused flee India

The Kerala Police on Friday arrested a friend of Rahul P Gopal, the prime accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, for helping him flee the country.

The case is related to the assault and torture of a newly-married woman.

The police have arrested Rajesh (32) of Mankaavu Kacherikunnu based on the assessment that he helped the accused flee the country.

A special investigation team carried out an extensive search for Rahul and eventually found out that he escaped to Germany while authorities were in the process of issuing a lookout notice for him.

The police alleged that Rajesh arranged for Rahul’s escape. He was present at the house when Rahul brutally assaulted the newly-wed woman.

Additionally, there is evidence of Rahul communicating with Rajesh and his sister via WhatsApp calls after landing in Germany has been obtained by the police.

The victim’s family blamed the police for the escape of Rahul.

Meanwhile, the police issued notices to Rahul’s sister and mother, asking them to appear before them for questioning.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Interpol issued a Blue Corner notice against Rahul.

The newly-married woman from North Paravoor was allegedly assaulted and tortured at her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode city in Kerala following arguments over poor dowry shortly after their wedding on May 5.