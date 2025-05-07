Domestic carriers suspend air services to airports in north, west India

The domestic carriers, primarily Air India, Indigo, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet have suspended their services till May 10 to several airports in the North and Western parts of the country following India’s crackdown on terrorist camps in the wee hours of Wednesday morning under Operation Sindoor.

At least 18 airports have been shut down for commercial air operations, including Srinagar, Leh, Amritsar, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Rajkot, and Bhuj among others.

Around 200 flights were affected due to the operation by the Armed forces while some of them were diverted.

Air India stated in a statement, “flights to and from stations – Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – are being cancelled till May 10 following a notification from aviation authorities on closure of these airports.”

Customers holding valid tickets for travel during this period will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges or a full refund for cancellations, it added.

In another update, Air India Express, a subsidiary of Air India, mentioned that the carrier is offering a full refund or free rescheduling for flights affected from Amritsar, Gwalior, Jammu, Srinagar and Hindon airports until May 10.

Low-cost carrier Indigo also issued a similar statement stating, “In line with directives from the aviation authorities regarding the closer of airports, all flights to and fro from Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh and Rajkot will remain cancelled till May 10 .”

SpiceJet said, “Flights to and from northern airports, Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar, are suspended until further notice.”

Additionally, Akasa Air stated that civil operations at Srinagar airport have been suspended, forcing it to cancel all flights to and from the region.

Flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24 showed a visible vacuum of civil aircraft activity north of Delhi and across large parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat on Wednesday morning. “Most flights are diverting out of Pakistani airspace. Non-Pakistani aircraft, both to Pakistan airports and overflights—appear to be diverting, while Pakistani airlines are continuing to their destinations at this time,” Flightradar24 wrote on X.

Among the international airlines avoiding Pakistani airspace following the Indian strikes were Emirates, Qatar Airways, Turkish Airlines, Finnair, Saudia, Air Arabia, and Mahan Air.