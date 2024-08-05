Dog squads start search operations in Rudraprayag

Dog squads under the leadership of District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajawar started search operations from Rambara to Bhimbali area in Rudraprayag on Monday.

Additionally, under the supervision of security forces, 100 people were sent from the Kedarnath Dham to the Lincholi helipad on Monday. The passengers were airlifted and sent to Shersi helipad.

The NDRF teams have been continuously conducting search operations in the forests in and around the Mandakini River to find the trapped people.

Meanwhile, the Rudraprayag District Administration also confirmed on Monday that the rescue and search operations on the Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra route were being continued on the fifth day.

As per the officials, search operations until Sunday late evening from Lincholi to Rambada with the help of sniffer dogs and no person was found.

Earlier, on August 3, the Uttarakhand Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said on Saturday that a total of 9,099 people stranded in different areas along the Kedarnath Yatra route have been rescued till now.

Advertisement

According to the Secretary, the rescue operation of the passengers stranded in the Kedarnath and Kedarnath route due to heavy rains on 31st July is going on a war footing.

A total of 7234 passengers were rescued till August 2. At the same time, on August 3, 1865 passengers were rescued and taken to safe places. A total of 9099 passengers have been rescued till August 3.

On Monday, as the weather in Kedar Valley cleared, airlift rescue operations started with MI 17 and Chinook helicopters. MI 17 is landing passengers at Chardham helipad while Chinook will land passengers at Gauchar airstrip. 133 people have been safely airlifted and rescued from Kedarnath with the help of MI, Chinook and small helicopters till this morning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally monitoring the rescue operation. Work is being done on a large scale to evacuate the passengers safely.

Vinod Kumar Suman informed that on August 3, 43 passengers were airlifted from Kedarnath. A total of 495 passengers were airlifted from Linchauli and Bhimbali. At the same time, 90 passengers reached Chaumasi-Kalimath safely on foot from Bhimbali-Linchauli.