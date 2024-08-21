Doctors protest at Jantar Mantar, demand safer workplaces

On the tenth day of their protest over the rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, resident doctors in Delhi on Wednesday protested at the Jantar Mantar, demanding justice to the victim and safer workplace for doctors across the country.

Doctors from various hospitals in the city such as AIIMS, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Maulana Azad Medical College along with various privately practicing doctors participated in the protest.

Speaking to a news agency, Dr Aditi said: “Shauk nahi majboori hai, ye hadtaal jaroori hai” (It is not a hobby to protest rather it is a compulsion; this strike is necessary). While another doctor Tanya said, we need laws for doctors and not committees.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile during the protest, resident doctors of AIIMS provided free OPD services at the Jantar Mantar to passerby persons, which were received well by them.

The protesting doctors raised slogans such as “Give justice to RG Kar,” “we want justice”. Through banners demanding justice along with holding placards, the doctors voiced their protest.

A skit was also performed by the young doctors from the University College of Medical Sciences, highlighting the safety of doctors at the workplace.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to make recommendations on the prevention of violence and safe working conditions for medical professionals.

The top court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a status report on the status of the investigation in the rape case.

The court asked the West Bengal government to file a status report on the mob attack incident in the RG Kar hospital on August 15.