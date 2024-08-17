Doctors’ nationwide stir continues against Kolkata rape-murder

The nationwide protest by doctors of government hospitals across the country continued on Saturday demanding justice for the woman postgraduate trainee doctor who was raped and murdered in West Bengal last week.

Besides seeking justice for the victim, the protesting doctors are also demanding immediate constitution of a committee to draft a Central Protection Act (CPA) for health care professionals.

Demonstrations were held after the Indian Medical Association (IMA) declared 24 hours withdrawal of services by all the modern medicine doctors of the country irrespective of the sector and place of work over the matter.

“Emergencies and the casualties will function. No OPDs. No elective surgeries. The withdrawal commences at 6 am on Saturday 17th August and ends at 6 am on Sunday 18th August,” the IMA said.

IMA president RV Asokan in a video message said, “It is with great sense of responsibility that the IMA has given a call for withdrawal of non essential services today. IMA demands the Central Act on violence on doctors as well as healthcare professionals on the hospitals”.

He said, ” IMA demands declaration of hospitals as safe zones. IMA demands comprehensive settlement of the working conditions of the Resident Doctors. We stand united. We will ensure the safety and security of all healthcare professionals.”

Meanwhile, the IMA in a statement while referring to Saturday’s statement of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to constitute a panel to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals said it will respond after careful consideration of all aspects.

“Indian Medical Association is studying the statement released by the Union Health Ministry assuring doctors of all possible efforts to ensure safety and the offer to form a committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. Indian Medical Association will respond after careful consideration of all aspects and with due consultation of its State Branches,” read the statement.

It added, “IMA recalls an Office Memorandum dated 23rd March, 2017 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Gol co-signed by the Ministry officials and IMA assuring to explore the possibility to initiate the process to bring a Central Act on the said issue inline with those in vogue in other states.”

Several government hospitals including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge hospital in New Delhi also witnessed demonstrations demanding justice for the victim and CPA.

The AIIMS Resident Doctors’ Association held the demonstration at its campus. Holding placards, they shouted slogan seeking justice for the victim and the CPA.

“For the first time in recent history, all faculties of AIIMS Delhi have come out in full support of all resident doctors who are protesting tirelessly in demand of justice for the victim and doctors safety,” said Dr Datta in a social media post.

The AIIMS in a statement said the emergency services and ICUs are functioning as per normal with all the residents attending to their duties.

In OPDs, more than 90 per cent reduction was reported as compared to the normal days, while Operation Theatres also reported 90 per cent reduction.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has assured to form a Committee to suggest measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals. In a statement, the Health Ministry said, “The representatives of all the Associations were informed that the Government is well aware of the situation and is sensitive to their demands. It was observed that 26 States have already passed legislation for protection of healthcare workers in their respective states.”

In view of the concerns expressed by the Associations, it has assured them of constituting a Committee to suggest all such possible measures for ensuring the safety of healthcare professionals, it said.

The Health Ministry also requested the agitating doctors to resume their duties in the larger public interest and in view of the rising cases of Dengue and Malaria.

Notably, on Friday, the Health Ministry said Head of the Institution shall be responsible for filing an FIR in any violence against healthcare worker within six hours of the incident.