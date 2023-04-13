DMRC emerges lowest bidder for Mumbai Metro’s Line 3

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has emerged the lowest bidder to operate and maintain the 33.5-kilometre long Line 3 of Mumbai Metro from Aarey to Cuffe Parade covering a total of 27 stations from the south of the western metropolis to the north.

The scope of work for this contract will primarily include the responsibilities which are metro rail operation and safety management, revenue collection including management of ticket sales, maintenance of metro assets, minor civil repairs of stations and buildings, hiring, training and timely organising competency of all staff, marketing and sales assistance.

The scope of work for this contract will also include the responsibilities which are management of contracts including training and timely organising competency of their staff, which will be awarded by the employer, including housekeeping, security (guards for watch and ward), call centre, horticulture and parking, etc.

The validity of the contract will be for a period of 10 years, a DMRC spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The Delhi Metro, with its experience of operating and maintaining the largest Metro system in the Indian subcontinent in the National Capital Region (NCR) will be able to extend the right support to the Mumbai Metro corridor, since the city of Mumbai is also highly populated with similar urban challenges like Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

The DMRC outbid Keolis, a reputed public transport operator from France with experience functioning in various cities across the world. The Mumbai Metro line 3 is currently under construction, under the MMRDA and is expected to be operationalised in parts from the end of this year onwards.

The Delhi Metro is gradually expanding its footprint in the consultancy business across the world. In India, it is involved in the construction of the Mumbai and Patna Metros besides being the consultant for various other Metros. Internationally, in Dhaka, DMRC is currently working as a General Consultant.

Further expanding its presence as a consultant, the Delhi Metro is actively bidding for metro projects across the world.

“Currently, Delhi Metro’s bids are under process for Metro projects in Tel Aviv (Israel), Alexandria (Egypt), Bahrain, Mauritius & Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam),” the spokesperson added.