DMK protests in LS on conduct of TN Guv R N Ravi for returning state bill on NEET

The DMK member in the Lok Sabha on Thursday protested the conduct of the Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi who returned the State government’s bill, which sought an exemption to the State from the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test).

The DMK member-created ruckus in the house seeking removal of the Tamil Nadu Governor and shouted slogans against the decision of the Governor. Raising the issue in the house, DMK member Thalikkottai R Baalu said the decision taken by the governor is against the interests of the student, he kept the Bill for five months and instead of sending it to the President for assent, he returned it.

It was against the interest of the Bill. He said the bill was passed by the democratically elected government and all state political parties including the state BJP leaders had supported the Bill. It is not fair for the governor to return the Bill, he said.

Intervening at Ballu, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Lok Sabha cannot discuss the issue in the house and the Governor has the right to return the Bill. “It is against the rule to discuss the Governor’s decision, however, the government will do what best it can do,” he said. Later Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also turned down the request to take up the issue saying that the house cannot take up the issue with proper notice.

The state assembly in September last year passed a bill to scrap NEET exams so that the students of the state could get admissions to MBBS/BDS based on class 12 marks. While returning the Bill, the Governor office stated that the bill was returned for reconsidering based on the report of a High-Level Committee constituted by the State Government, which was of the opinion that the Bill is against the interests of the students, especially the rural and economically poor students of the State.