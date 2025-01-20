DMK has vested interest in Parandur airport project: Vijay

Slamming the ruling DMK of being adept at enacting a drama to hoodwink the people, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president and matinee icon Vijay on Monday demanded that the Parandur airport project be given up and the Union and state governments reassess its viability and feasibility.

“The present rulers have a vested interest in carrying out the project despite stiff opposition from the locals since it is somehow beneficial to them and the people are very much aware of it. People will not remain mute spectators watching your drama since there should not be destruction in the name of development,” he said, assuring his support to the protesting farmers and villagers from his campaign van at Melpodavur village near Ekanapuram in Kancheepuram district, about 70 km from Chennai.

Making it clear that he is not against development, the actor-turned neta said he was only against the project coming here at Parandur and not against a new airport per se.

“We are for development which does not harm the environment and which takes into account the dangers of climate change and global warming. Industrialisation should be spread evenly across the state. This we have stated emphatically in a resolution at our first state conference last year.

“We have seen how Chennai is facing a deluge annually during the monsoon. By destroying 13 water bodies in Parandur, you will make Chennai perennially susceptible to floods,” explained the matinee icon.

Then, he questioned the DMK as to why it is playing a double game with regard to the proposed tungsten mining in Arittapatti and airport in Parandur.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the government passing a resolution opposing tungsten mining in Arittapatti (near Madurai) where people are protesting against the project. Why not a similar gesture for Parandur? Why treat Parandur differently? When in opposition, you have opposed the 8-lane [Chennai-Salem] Express Highway and the Kattupalli port.

“But, when in power you are bent upon implementing the Parandur airport. You have a vested interest in this and people are very much aware of it,” he said.

Explaining as to why he had chosen to launch his mass outreach from Parandur, he said “I listened to an audio of a school kid, Rahul, on why this project should be scrapped, and it troubled me very much. Then, I decided that I should visit Parandur and meet all of you,” adding that I salute you for carrying on the protest for 910 days to protect your land and touch the soil under your feet to start my political journey.

“This is the appropriate place for me to proceed. We will stand with you and take every available lawful means in your support. You keep faith in your local deiities Kollamattan Amman and Ellai Amman and be confident, victory is ours. I will come once again,” was his words of comfort and support. On the restrictions imposed by the police, the actor said he was not given permission to visit Ekanapuram.

Earlier, he was received by the representatives of the village, including women, who presented him with a green shawl and a bunch of paddy grain. Interestingly, he was hailed as the Chief Minister in the 2026 assembly election.

The greenfield project, proposed at a cost of Rs 29,144 crore, will be constructed in 2,172.73 hectares. The area has many water bodies and lush green paddy fields.

According to environmentalists, the recent cyclone Fengal which wreaked havoc in northern Tamil Nadu, has inundated large swathes in Parandur, offering yet another opportunity to ascertain the viability of the project.

The state government is carrying out land acquisition and will call for tenders in March to select the concessionaire, who will build and manage the airport.