DKR Range DIG Patil reviews security at Jammu’s tourist destinations

Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban (DKR) Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shridhar Patil on Wednesday conducted a comprehensive review of security arrangements at Patnitop, Nathatop, and Sanasar—three of the most frequented tourist destinations in the Jammu region—to ensure the safety and well-being of visitors.

The security review of these most popular tourist destinations has been done after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 tourists were killed on 22 April.

Patil reviewed measures taken to ensure the safety of tourists in the area.

He was accompanied by SSP Ramban, DySP Headquarters Ramban, SHO Batote, SHO Kud, ICPP Patnitop, Tehsildar Batote, and representatives of the Patnitop Development Authority and the Tourism Department.

As part of the visit, the DIG held an interactive meeting with representatives of various hotel associations, trekking associations, sarpanches, and local residents.

During the meeting, he briefed the attendees on the recent security enhancements carried out by the police to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the region.

The team undertook a detailed evaluation of the security measures in place at key tourist spots. Discussed additional measures to be taken and ways to improve synergy amongst stakeholders.

The DIG emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety and comfort of visitors.

The officials also discussed strategies to enhance coordination between the police and civil administration, improve surveillance, and maintain law and order, especially during the upcoming tourist rush season.

The visit aimed towards promoting Patnitop, Nathatop, and Sanasar as secure and welcoming destinations for tourists from across the country.

The footfall of tourists at almost all destinations across Jammu and Kashmir has steeply declined after the terror incident at Pahalgam.