Diyas start arriving to illuminate 55 ghats of Ayodhya for Deepotsav

The preparations for the 8th Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya are in the final stage with the consignments of diyas having started to arrive on ghats along the Saryu river here on Thursday.The arrangements of 28 lakh diyas on the ghats will start tomorrow. The Deepotsav will be celebrated with grandeur and spiritual fervour under the leadership of state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. This year, the event aims to set a new world record by lighting 28 lakh diyas across 55 ghats of the Saryu River. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is overseeing the allocation of diyas and volunteers to ensure large-scale planning and execution.

The diyas will adorn all the ghats, including prominent sites like Ram Ki Paidi, Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya Sthal, under the supervision of ghat coordinators. Approximately 30,000 volunteers from 14 affiliated colleges, 37 intermediate colleges, and 40 voluntary organizations will actively participate, with the number of diyas and volunteers carefully planned for each ghat.

Deepotsav’s nodal officer, Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, announced that preparations for Deepotsav on October 30 are in their final stages. Distribution of volunteer ID cards is also underway, with over 15,000 cards already handed out to institutional representatives, and all institutions expected to receive them by Friday.

