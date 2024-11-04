Asha Bhosle celebrates Bhai Dooj with Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar

On Sunday, singer Asha Bhosle celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj alongside Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai BJP Chief.

During the festivities, Asha Bhosle performed the traditional Bhai Dooj ceremony by applying a tilak on Shelar’s forehead.

In return, Shelar showed his respect and gratitude by seeking her blessings, touching her feet in a traditional sign of reverence.

Advertisement

Bhai Dooj, celebrated under various names across India, holds unique significance in different regions. In North India, it is commonly referred to as Bhai Dooj, Bhau Bij, or Bhai Beej. Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, it is observed as Bhai Tika, while in Bengal, it is known as Bhai Phonta.

In the southern states, particularly Karnataka and Telangana, the festival is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya, which is rooted in a mythological tale.

According to the legend, Goddess Yamuna invited her brother, Yamraj, for a feast on the day of Kartik Dwitiya. This celebration has since evolved to symbolize the special bond between brothers and sisters.

On this day, sisters perform rituals that include applying tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, fasting, and engaging in puja to pray for their brothers’ long and prosperous lives. In return, brothers express their love and commitment by giving gifts and promising to protect their sisters.

While Bhai Dooj and Raksha Bandhan share similarities in celebrating sibling ties, the two differ in their customs. Unlike Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie a protective thread or rakhi around their brothers’ wrists, Bhai Dooj focuses more on blessings and familial affection.

The festival has reference in numerous ancient Hindu texts as a celebration of the enduring love and connection between siblings. The stories surrounding Bhai Dooj often include iconic figures like Lord Krishna and Yamraj, further enriching its cultural significance.