Divya Yog Mandir Rammulakh Darbar merges with Patanjali Yogpeeth

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Divya Yog Mandir (Trust), Kripalu Bagh Ashram, and Divya Yog Mandir Rammulakh Darbar merged into one entity. Divya Yog Mandir Rammulakh Darbar has officially merged with Patanjali Yogpeeth.

Divya Yog Mandir Trust was founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, with the assistance of Pujya Swami Shri Shankar Dev Ji Maharaj, in 1995.

The announcement was made by Swami Ramdev, the Founder and President of Patanjali Yogpeeth, during a press conference on Sunday. Acharya Balkrishna and Yogacharya Swami Lal Maharaj were also present on the occasion.

Swami Ramdev said that 30 years ago, he renounced worldly life and established an institution named Divya Yog Mandir (Trust).

Later, he came to know that an institution by the name Divya Yog Mandir Rammulakh Darbar, founded by Yogeshwar Swami Ram Lal Maharaj, already existed. He called it a divine coincidence that both institutions have now united.

He added that, in a noble offering to preserve the sanctity of the yogic tradition, Yogacharya Swami Lal Maharaj has dedicated the Rammulakh Darbar to Patanjali Yogpeeth on the holy occasion of Ram Navami.

Swami Ramdev said, “Ram is our nation, our religion, our culture, and our core nature. Ram is discipline. The ideals of Ram, his love, compassion, nationalism, spirituality, humanism, and egalitarianism should be firmly rooted in our minds, our lives, and our beings. Our nation must become one where no one is sick, distressed, or poor, and where there is no hatred or hostility among people. Only then will Ram Rajya be established.”

On the lifting of the ban on Ram Navami processions in West Bengal, Swami Ramdev remarked that such restrictions are politically driven and aimed at polarising vote banks.

He said no restrictions should be placed on religious festivals such as Ram Navami, Janmashtami, or Eid.

“India is the land of Sanatan Dharma — the land of Ram, Krishna, Hanuman, and Shiva. Here, everyone is respected. No one should hate another. Hinduism does not promote hatred. Muslims can follow their faith, but they must also acknowledge that Ram is their ancestor too,” he added.

Responding to a question on the Waqf law, Swami Ramdev stated that there should be one Constitution and one law for all communities — Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, and Buddhists — in India.

He said the Waqf law will strengthen this uniformity. Without it, different communities would demand separate boards across the country. He added that certain political parties oppose the Waqf law purely for vote-bank politics.

Swami Ramdev also supported the Uttarakhand government’s decision to rename villages.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna, General Secretary of Patanjali Yogpeeth, extended his greetings to the nation on Ram Navami and said, “May Lord Ram awaken in our lives, in our energy, in our service, and in our emotions — so that we can work in unity for national service and development.”

Yogacharya Swami Lal Maharaj said that Swami Yogeshwar Mahaprabhu Ram Lal Maharaj was a divine personality who dedicated his life to simplifying and spreading the message of yoga. He adapted yogic teachings to meet the needs of the present era.

He also said that the way Swami Ramdev has brought yoga into every household is unparalleled — no one has done it before, and no one will be able to match it in the future.