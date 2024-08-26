Division weakens, unity elevates: Yogi’s message from Agra

After unveiling the statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore here on Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the paramount importance of national unity. He said, “Nothing is greater than the nation.”

“Our strength lies in our unity. If we allow ourselves to be divided, we will fall. The situation in Bangladesh serves as a warning — those mistakes must not be repeated here. We must stay united, uphold our noble values, ensure our safety, and strive for the pinnacle of prosperity,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath greeted the attendees at the public meeting held on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami with a warm “Radhe-Radhe”. He paid homage to Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore and acknowledged the significance of the moment, saying, “It feels as if this statue has been waiting for me for the past ten years, and today, I am blessed to be here on this auspicious occasion of Krishna Kanhaiya’s birth.”

He stressed on the significance of unveiling the grand statue of Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore in Agra, coinciding with the centenary year of the Kakori Train Action, a pivotal event in India’s freedom struggle.

“On August 9, 1925, revolutionaries like Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Chandrashekhar Azad boldly challenged British rule with the train action. Though the revolutionaries secured only Rs 4600, the British spent a staggering Rs 10 lakh to arrest and punish them. Yet, the fight for India’s independence remained unshaken. These great sons of Mother India, with their enduring spirit, continued their relentless efforts to undermine foreign rule”, he stated.

The centenary year of the Kakori train action serves as an occasion to honour, remember, and pay tribute to all of India’s national heroes and to draw inspiration from their unwavering commitment to our nation, he added.

CM Yogi remarked that while many succumbed to the Mughals and the British, Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore stood out. “Visit Rajasthan to see how he is revered, especially in Jodhpur, where a deep reverence prevails, I am here to strengthen that reverence.”

CM Yogi also touched on historical connections, stating, “We know our history. Aurangzeb had ties to this very Agra, where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great hero of the Hindavi Swarajya, defied his power. Shivaji boldly declared that Aurangzeb would struggle like a rat but would never conquer Hindustan. Maharaja Jaswant Singh led the resistance in Rajasthan, with Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore as his key commander.

“Despite repeated attempts, Aurangzeb couldn’t conquer this land. How could any foreign invader succeed where brave nationalists like Rashtraveer Durgadas Rathore stood firm? But Aurangzeb, being wicked and cunning, resorted to deceit. He made a treaty with Maharaja Dashrath Singh, promising no harm to Jodhpur, and lured him by claiming that Afghans were about to invade India. Through trickery, he captured and killed him.”

CM Yogi recalled the sacrifices made for India’s freedom, highlighting the Kakori Train Action on August 9, 1925, where revolutionaries like Pt. Ram Prasad Bismil, Thakur Roshan Singh, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Chandrashekhar Azad challenged the British rule in Lucknow.

Despite securing only Rs 4,600 from the Train Action, the British were so shaken that they spent Rs 10 lakh to capture and punish these revolutionaries. Yet, the fight for independence remained undeterred.

Extending his greetings to the people of Agra on Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the CM remarked, “Lord Krishna resides in every speck of Agra’s soil. This city is a beacon of art, trust, faith, and dedication. Let this trust, faith, and rich cultural heritage flourish with national pride.”