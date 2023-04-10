Distributed artificial limbs worth about Rs 8 cr to PwDs: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the state government distributed artificial aids worth about Rs Eight Crore to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in the last eight years.

Speaking at a programme jointly organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad and Jain Samaj in Panipat and distributed artificial limbs, wheelchairs etc to PwDs, the chief minister said several steps have been taken by the state government to provide every possible help to the PwDs. He said apart from increasing the budget for the welfare of the PwDs, Rs 44 crore has been made available to various NGOs for the purpose.

He said the government is also bearing all the expenses of 15 centres being run by the Red Cross for PwDs. The government has also run 45 Bal Ashram, in which provision has been made for the education of orphans till the age of 18 years.

Khattar informed that the state is also bearing the entire academic expenditure and other expenses of the children in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Under the Harihar Yojana, the government has made provision for offering jobs in Group C and D for orphan youth and the government also pays house and marriage expenses of such children.

Haryana’s Paralympian Deepa Malik is an inspiration for all as she has brought laurels to the state by winning a medal in Paralympics, the CM said.

Khattar said Nirogi Haryana Yojana is implemented for families having income less than Rs 1.80 lakh. Initial medical check-ups are being conducted of all such families for an early diagnosis of any medical ailment.