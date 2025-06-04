Dissent being treated as anti national, laments Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday expressed concern over the state of affairs in the country, stating that anyone who expresses views contrary to the BJP’s narrative is now branded anti-national.

Interacting with media persons at his official residence, the chief minister said it was an irony that Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu accused him of echoing Pakistan’s voice over Operation Sindoor. “It is unfortunate that Bittu is making such irrational remarks, while his party leaders in Delhi have themselves been issuing baseless and hypothetical statements,” Mann said.

Advertisement

He added that the Union minister seems to have forgotten that his own party had backtracked on the decision to send ‘sindoor’ to every household.

Advertisement

Describing this approach as unwarranted and undesirable, Mann said such behaviour is not in the nation’s interest. “For the first time in history, a government is sending its representatives abroad to publicize a military victory. There is no need to trumpet such things. A true victory speaks for itself,” he remarked.

When asked about the arrest of a YouTuber from Punjab, the chief minister said social media channels are regulated by the Union government. However, he added that if any anti-national activity is noticed by the law enforcement agencies in the state, appropriate legal action will be taken. “Anyone found guilty of crimes against the country will not be spared. Exemplary action will be taken as per the law,” Mann asserted.