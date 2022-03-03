‘Display of Fitness Certificate and Registration Mark on vehicles to be mandatory soon’

Government is soon going to make it mandatory for all vehicles owners to exhibit its fitness certificate and registration mark on the vehicle, said a senior officer of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways here on Thursday.

A draft notification in this regard has already been issued by the Ministry seeking suggestions from all stakeholders on the new amendment in the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Ministry said the fitness certificate and registration mark of all vehicles should be placed on the wind screen for three and four wheelers and for two wheelers it should be placed on the conspicuous part of the motorcycle.

The notification vide G.S.R. 166 (E) 28th February, 2022 said fitness certificate (in format DD-MM-YYYY) and registration mark of the motor vehicle should be exhibited on all the vehicles.

“In case of heavy goods, passenger vehicles, medium goods, passenger vehicles, and light motor vehicles, it shall be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen. Similarly, for the auto-rickshaw, e-rickshaw, e-cart, and quadricycle also it should be exhibited on the upper edge of the left side of the wind screen, if fitted,” the Ministry said.

However, in the case of motorcycles, it would be exhibited on the conspicuous part of the vehicle, the Ministry said. “The display should be in yellow colour on blue background in Type Arial Bold Script,” the Ministry said.