Disempowerment of Kashmiris a continuous process: Sajad Lone

Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone on Tuesday said that disempowerment of Kashmiris has become a continuous process and is achieved incrementally with unfailing frequency.

Lone was speaking in south Kashmir’s Kokernag where Saleem Parray, District Development Committee member, joined the Peoples Conference.

Lone said the process of disempowerment started on 5 August 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated refuses to abate. Rarely a day passes when there is not some sort of law aimed at belittling Kashmiris, humiliating them and further disempowering them.

He said that the situation in J&K is unambiguously extraordinary. People are in pain and there is helplessness all around. The luxury to perform to pre scripted theatres in Kashmir is long gone.

It is time the leadership rose from its slumber and understood that every word that the leadership utters has a consequence for the people of Kashmir. The least that these leaders can do is to not facilitate the punishment of Kashmiris through their hollow and high-pitched rhetoric, he added.

Asserting that the Peoples Conference is the party that has a legacy of sacrifices, Lone said the party will continue to strive to accord people a dignified way of living.

“It is not the time to get terrified due to the tough ordeals of the present time, it is the moment to stay far-sighted, firm and resolved to get Jammu and Kashmir out of the present cycle of uncertainty”, he added.

Lone maintained that the Peoples Conference firmly believes that leadership in Kashmir means rising up to the occasion and rescuing the Kashmiris instead of throwing them in harm’s way.