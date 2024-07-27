Discord erupts again in Congress Kerala unit

After a brief interlude, dispute and discord are intensifying again in the Congress in Kerala. The latest dispute in Congress in the state cropped up over ‘Mission 2025 ‘aimed at local body elections

KPCC president K Sudhakaran snubbed Opposition leader VD Satheesan by cancelling a circular he(satheesan) issued in his capacity as the Congress legislature party leader. An annoyed Satheesan boycotted the Thiruvananthapuram district executive meeting, which he was scheduled to preside over on Friday.

On Thursday, Sudhakaran had called an online meeting of KPCC office-bearers where a few general secretaries targeted Satheesan for coming up with a circular on the strategy to be adopted for local body polls.

Some KPCC members reportedly alleged in the online meeting that a personal staff member of the leader of the Opposition has started a WhatsApp group as an admin and is passing instructions and circulars through it.

This is a parallel operation.It was Satheesan, who took away the sheen of the party’s leadership camp in Wayanad, some other members alleged . Interfering in KPCC’s authority and unanimously taking decisions without informing the leaders in charge of the districts were the major criticism directed against Satheesan

Sudhakaran on Thursday in his capacity as KPCC president, issued a detailed circular cancelling Satheesan’s directive regarding committees to be formed for local body polls.which was issued in his capacity as Congress Legislative Party leader.

VD. Satheesan is learnt to have informed AICC leadership that he would not take over ‘Mission 2025 ‘without the High Command’s intervention. The Opposition leader expressed his strong protest for being convened the online meeting of KPCC office-bearers without informing him

. If the opposition leader continues to be non-cooperative, the activities including the camp to be organized by DCCs in various districts related to the ‘Mission 2025’in the coming days will be in crisis.

The infighting among the Congress leaders in the state is threatening to dampen the spirits of party workers stirred up by the Lok Sabha poll results.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran and leader of opposition VD Satheesan have a strained relation for quite some time.A few days ago, the Sudhakaran camp had approached the party national leadership against Satheesan, alleging that Satheesan’s loyalists had been deliberately planting stories against the KPCC chief.