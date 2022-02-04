Director Women Empowerment seeks action against those circulating pictures of acid attack victim

Taking strong note of certain messages circulating on social media, regarding fundraising in favour of the acid attack survivor of Srinagar, the Director Women Empowerment, Shabnam Shah Kamili has said that the government is providing every kind of help to the survivor.

In a letter addressed to police, Kamili has urged police to initiate action against such misleading and mischievous elements.

Shabnam said that throwing acid on a 24 year young girl is a heinous crime. She said that the survivor and her family are in distress and some social media users are making money in their name. She termed this a more shameful act.

“It has come to the notice that some social media users and page admins are uploading the picture of an acid attack survivor and have initiated crowd funding in her name. It is reiterated that the government is providing all sorts of help to the survivor with regard to her treatment etc”, reads the letter addressed to the SSP.

Kamli has asked the police to act against those who are circulating defamatory comments with regard to the matter.

Meanwhile, the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole visited SHMS Hospital to enquire about the treatment and wellbeing of the acid attack survivor of Srinagar.

On behalf of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Divisional Commissioner assured her parents that all the hospital expenses will be borne by the govt. Besides, the government will strive to get strict punishment awarded to criminals in the shortest possible period.

Pole said that the government will ensure that those involved in the heinous crime of acid attack will be given stringent punishment and maintained that there is no space for such monstrous people in a civilized society.